D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $418,000 Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,869,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,312,000 after buying an additional 102,134 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,899,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 722,924 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 769.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.