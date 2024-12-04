D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $437,000 Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.37% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $631,000.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

VFMV stock opened at $127.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

