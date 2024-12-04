D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $473,000 Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 121.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 202.9% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,888.96. This trade represents a 11.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver sold 9,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $259,273.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $712,281. This trade represents a 26.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,023 shares of company stock worth $1,245,713 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -879.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.