D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $507,000 Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 205.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 5,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.61. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $92.36 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.