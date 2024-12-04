D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $522,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 126,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

