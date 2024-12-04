D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $205.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.09. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

