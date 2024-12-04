D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $551,000 Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,066,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYD opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $52.25.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

