D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Summit Materials by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 3,804.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 275.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.50 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

