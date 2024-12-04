D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.12. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $121.84 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

