D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 15,305 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in JFrog by 9.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 56.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the second quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Down 0.1 %

FROG stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,080,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,514,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,315,371.52. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $302,674.71. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 536,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,183,639.06. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,085 shares of company stock worth $4,381,669. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

