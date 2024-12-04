D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 37.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 61,179 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $2,613,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

