D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 496,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTEB opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.