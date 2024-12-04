D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,805 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 204.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 43,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BUI stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $24.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

