D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 764 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at $191,525,159.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,602.30. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

