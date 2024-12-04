D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $383,000 Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.57. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

