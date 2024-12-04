D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 55.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 112.0% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period.

CGSM stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.0608 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

