Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Shares of DAN opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.36.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Dana’s payout ratio is -363.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dana by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

