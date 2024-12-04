Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Down 5.4% in November

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $459.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.04. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $469.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.26 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,518,000 after acquiring an additional 988,380 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53,338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,602,000 after acquiring an additional 852,885 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 46,892.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 770,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 884,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,019,000 after purchasing an additional 540,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.41.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

