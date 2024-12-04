Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $26.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 151.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83.

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $60,654.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 616,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,730.80. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $66,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,846.88. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,663 shares of company stock worth $149,957 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 82.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 15.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

