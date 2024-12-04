Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $191.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.55, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

