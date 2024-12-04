DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOCU. JMP Securities upped their target price on DocuSign from $84.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $30,203.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.12. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,993.48. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock worth $4,441,529 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in DocuSign by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in DocuSign by 455.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 37,484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

