DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 5.1% in November

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
DBL opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $16.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
