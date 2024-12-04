DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 5.1% in November

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Performance

DBL opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 82,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

