Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Duluth has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Duluth by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 142.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 134,520 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Duluth by 288.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 77,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duluth by 301.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 30,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

