Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $60,000 Investment in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 84,904,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,337,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,002 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,217,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after acquiring an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,424,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,901 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of AUR opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $19,530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,931.50. This represents a 90.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337 in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

