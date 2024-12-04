Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,186,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 196,644 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSAT opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service.

