Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

NYSE:DT opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,905. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

