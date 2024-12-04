Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Down 5.2% in November

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eagle Point Income in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company.
Eagle Point Income Price Performance
Shares of EIC opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $16.75.
Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.25%.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
