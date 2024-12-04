Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Down 5.2% in November

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eagle Point Income in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIC. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the second quarter worth $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EIC opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.25%.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

