Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerpac Tool Group

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $85,601.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,695.99. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE EPAC opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

