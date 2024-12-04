Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESPR. StockNews.com downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
