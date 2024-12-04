Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,475 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $141,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 5.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

