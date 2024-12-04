Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 666.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,502 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 4,103.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,731 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Exelon by 101.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,344,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,539,000 after acquiring an additional 678,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,830,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after purchasing an additional 558,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Exelon Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. Exelon’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

