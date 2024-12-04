Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,608 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIHL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 0.8 %

Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Fidelis Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.