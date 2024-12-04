Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baird R W downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

FITB stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

