Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,697,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,430,707 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $149,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 364.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 41.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,272,000 after buying an additional 180,902 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $1,765,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE stock opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.80. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

