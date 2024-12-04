Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Flushing Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $18.59.
Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $4,936,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 531.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 274,720 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 370,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 102,219 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Flushing Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 62,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
Flushing Financial Company Profile
Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
