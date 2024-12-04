Fmr LLC Acquires 104,769 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 677,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,769 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $131,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $191.67 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.43 and a 200 day moving average of $191.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,238,941.74. This represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

