Fmr LLC Acquires 2,148,153 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,374,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148,153 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.52% of Alamos Gold worth $127,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,282 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,554,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,662,000 after buying an additional 891,255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 79.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,859,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,336,000 after buying an additional 2,149,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,066,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38,913 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.