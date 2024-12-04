Fmr LLC Acquires 601,611 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,296,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601,611 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Enliven Therapeutics worth $160,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,489,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 37,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 24,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

ELVN opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.02. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $130,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $335,787.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,523 shares in the company, valued at $28,514,747.73. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,772 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Enliven Therapeutics Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

