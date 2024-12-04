Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,187 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $152,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.7 %

IBKR opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.54. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.75 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

View Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.