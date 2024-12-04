Fmr LLC Buys 1,306 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,066,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 15.00% of Prothena worth $134,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 42.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,560,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,198,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 54,728 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Prothena by 25.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 193,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 39,771 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.09. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 98.86% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Prothena from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prothena

Prothena Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.