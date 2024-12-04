Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,243,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,649,762 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.62% of Kosmos Energy worth $125,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,121,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,585,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 314,293 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 375,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,868,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,681,000 after purchasing an additional 199,317 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOS. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

KOS stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

