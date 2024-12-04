Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.70% of VeriSign worth $128,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 291.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in VeriSign by 93.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,670. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total transaction of $402,563.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,391.51. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $220.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

