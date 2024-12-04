Fmr LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,442 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.25% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $136,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after buying an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,891 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,073,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $215.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.19 and its 200 day moving average is $198.20. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

