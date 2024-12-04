Fmr LLC Has $129.39 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,524 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.11% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $129,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average is $150.91.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

