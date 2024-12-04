Fmr LLC Has $131.49 Million Stock Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,609,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438,949 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.16% of Sana Biotechnology worth $131,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,848,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,620,333.68. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Sana Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $573.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

