Fmr LLC Has $136.16 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,073 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.08% of DocuSign worth $136,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,795,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,816 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,830,000 after acquiring an additional 783,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,518,000 after acquiring an additional 576,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 865,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 521,292 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $84.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $820,752.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $30,203.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.12. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,529. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $86.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

