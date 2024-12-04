Fmr LLC Has $139.70 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,895,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,202 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.60% of Sensata Technologies worth $139,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 84.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,158,000 after buying an additional 2,321,782 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,423,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 826,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 64.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,350,000 after acquiring an additional 727,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 658,728 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $16,242,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of ST stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

