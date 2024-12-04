Fmr LLC Has $154 Million Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Fmr LLC cut its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,011 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.07% of ArcBest worth $153,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 583,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after buying an additional 150,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 158.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 117,774 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,812,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 59,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,630,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $108.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average is $108.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.20). ArcBest had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $428,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,407.50. The trade was a 14.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,259,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at $609,150.60. This trade represents a 67.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

