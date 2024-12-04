Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,491,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,885 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $141,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 118.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 102,506 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 63.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 30,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day moving average of $84.73. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SKY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $3,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,716,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,415,355. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

