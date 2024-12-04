Fmr LLC Purchases 3,505,053 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4,176.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,588,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,505,053 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $161,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,518,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,359,000 after purchasing an additional 408,077 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $1,979,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 590.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 61,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 52,808 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,948.27. The trade was a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.36. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

